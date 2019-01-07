Marilyn Manson celebrates 50th birthday with Courtney Love, Karen O, Jonathan Davis, Yoshiki and more

Courtney Love and Marilyn Manson, via Instagram: @marilynmanson

Marilyn Manson turned the big 5-0 on Saturday, and celebrated with friends including Courtney Love, Yeah Yeahs Yeahs singer Karen O, Korn frontman Jonathan Davis, and X Japan leader Yoshiki, among others. The festivities took place at the bar Madame Siam in Los Angeles.

While we can’t attest to what happened behind closed doors, various Instagram posts show a very conventional birthday celebration for the Antichrist Superstar. Video shows his friends serenading him with a traditional version of “Happy Birthday” before he blew out a single candle on his cake, which was graced with his image (watch below).



Manson himself posted photos on his own Instagram account of him posing with Love, Karen O, and Yoshiki at the party. Manson and Love, of course, have a history together, following a famous falling out of sorts in the ’90s before a reconciliation a few years back. “We’ve always been weird with each other, because she’s slept with pretty much every one of my friends, supposedly,” Manson told Esquire magazine in 2015. “Not me, though. She, one time, told me she was mad at me because I didn’t want to fuck her and I was smarter than her.”

Check out Instagram pics from Marilyn Manson’s 50th birthday celebration below.