Menu
Heavy Consequence Heavy Consequence
Metal and hard rock news, features,
interviews, premieres, and more

Marilyn Manson celebrates 50th birthday with Courtney Love, Karen O, Jonathan Davis, Yoshiki and more

The Antichrist Superstar was serenaded with a traditional singing of "Happy Birthday"

by
on January 07, 2019, 11:21am
0 comments
Courtney Love and Marilyn Manson
Courtney Love and Marilyn Manson, via Instagram: @marilynmanson

Marilyn Manson turned the big 5-0 on Saturday, and celebrated with friends including Courtney Love, Yeah Yeahs Yeahs singer Karen O, Korn frontman Jonathan Davis, and X Japan leader Yoshiki, among others. The festivities took place at the bar Madame Siam in Los Angeles.

While we can’t attest to what happened behind closed doors, various Instagram posts show a very conventional birthday celebration for the Antichrist Superstar. Video shows his friends serenading him with a traditional version of “Happy Birthday” before he blew out a single candle on his cake, which was graced with his image (watch below).

Manson himself posted photos on his own Instagram account of him posing with Love, Karen O, and Yoshiki at the party. Manson and Love, of course, have a history together, following a famous falling out of sorts in the ’90s before a reconciliation a few years back. “We’ve always been weird with each other, because she’s slept with pretty much every one of my friends, supposedly,” Manson told Esquire magazine in 2015. “Not me, though. She, one time, told me she was mad at me because I didn’t want to fuck her and I was smarter than her.”

Check out Instagram pics from Marilyn Manson’s 50th birthday celebration below.

View this post on Instagram

Yeah yeah yeah. Oh no no no. @ko

A post shared by Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) on

View this post on Instagram

Say 10 x5 happy birthday mr @marilynmanson

A post shared by ALEXIS AKA LUCY (@thewickedwitchbitch) on

View this post on Instagram

Menu I designed for @marilynmanson 50th birthday party !

A post shared by ALEXIS AKA LUCY (@thewickedwitchbitch) on

Previous Story
Kevin Spacey appears in court, formally charged with felony sexual assault
Next Story
Kanye West leads Sunday Service featuring gospel versions of his songs: Watch
No comments