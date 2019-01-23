Marilyn Manson joins Kris Kristofferson and more onstage for country-gospel song: Watch

Marilyn Manson with Kris Kristofferson, via Instagram: @marilynmanson

If you were to speculate on the strangest place in this world for Marilyn Manson to pop up, very likely the last place you would guess would be on a concert stage alongside Dennis Quaid, Tanya Tucker, and Kris Kristofferson (watch below).

Yet, that’s exactly what happened this past Sunday at Los Angeles’ Ace Hotel. As part of a gig by Kristofferson and his backing band The Strangers, America’s favorite shock rocker was invited to join the above artists and Shooter Jennings in a performance of “Why Me?,” a song from Kristofferson’s 1972 album, Jesus Was a Capricorn.



It’s a wonderful bit of dissonance to see the man behind Antichrist Superstar dressed in a simple plaid shirt and black jacket, singing lines like, “But now that I know that I needed you/so help me, Jesus/ My life’s in your hands.” It’s something that Manson clearly took pride in, as well, as after the event, he posted a picture on Instagram of himself and Kristofferson, saying, “An honor to be invited onstage with the true Star Is Born,” referring to Kristofferson’s role in the 1976 film.

Manson recently celebrated his 50th birthday at a star-studded party that included guests like Jonathan Davis of Korn, Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Courtney Love. That shindig came soon after his appearance at a New Year’s Eve edition of Ozzfest where he performed a full set and then joined his recent touring partner Rob Zombie and ex-Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx for a cover of the Beatles’ “Helter Skelter.”

The rest of the year looks relatively quiet for Manson thus far. All he has on the calendar so far is a scheduled appearance at this year’s Rock USA Festival, taking place in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, from July 18th to the 20th. Manson is booked for the second night of the fest, taking the stage right before Rob Zombie and after sets by Clutch, In This Moment, and many more.