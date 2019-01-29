Massive Attack kick off Mezzanine tour with rare performances, covers, and guest vocalists: Setlist + Video

Massive Attack

Legendary trip-hop outfit Massive Attack is marking the 20th anniversary of the landmark LP, Mezzanine, by embarking on an expansive tour. The first date took place in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday night, and featured several notable moments.

To start, Massive Attack was joined on stage by Cocteau Twins singer Liz Fraser for the first time since 2006. Together they performed Mezzanine tracks including “Black Milk”, “Teardrop”, and “Group Four”.



Reggae singer Horace Andy also appeared during the show, joining Massive Attack for “Man Next Door”, “Angel”, and his own song “See a Man’s Face”, which marked the first such performance of the song since 1998.

The setlist also included rare performances of “Exchange” and “Dissolved Girl”, as well as covers of The Velvet Underground’s “I Found a Reason”, The Cure’s “10:15 Saturday Night”, and Pete Seeger’s “Where Have All the Flowers Gone” featuring Fraser.

Described by Massive Attack frontman Robert Del Naja as the band’s “own personalised nostalgia nightmare head trip,” the Mezzanine tour also features an entirely new audiovisual production from longtime collaborator Adam Curtis. “The show tells the story of the strange journey we have all been on over the past twenty years since Mezzanine was released: How we have moved into a strange backward-looking world, enclosed by machines that read our data and predict our every move, haunted by ghosts from the past,” explains Curtis.

See the full setlist below, as well as fan-shot performance footage.

Setlist:

I Found a Reason (The Velvet Underground cover) (Live debut)

Risingson

10:15 Saturday Night (The Cure cover) (Live debut)

Man Next Door (with Horace Andy)

Black Milk (with Elizabeth Fraser) (First performance since 2007)

Mezzanine (First performance since 2010)

Exchange (First performance since 1998)

See a Man’s Face (Horace Andy cover) (with Horace Andy) (First performance since 1998)

Dissolved Girl (First performance since 1997)

Where Have All The Flowers Gone (Pete Seeger cover) (with Elizabeth Fraser)

Inertia Creeps

Rockwrok (Ultravox cover) (Live debut)

Angel (with Horace Andy)

Teardrop (with Elizabeth Fraser)

Group Four (with Elizabeth Fraser) (First performance since 2007)

Massive Attack’s Mezzanine tour includes a North American leg kicking off in March. See the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Along with the tour, Massive Attack have announced a reissue of the album, both in a traditional package and as DNA encoded in a spray can.

Massive Attack 2019 Tour Dates:

01/29 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

01/31 – Brussels, BE @ Palais 12

02/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

02/04 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

02/05 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

02/06 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

02/08 – Rome, IT @ Palalottomatica

02/09 – Padua, IT @ Kioene Arena

02/11 – Paris, FR @ Zenith

02/12 – Paris, FR @ Zenith

02/13 – Nantes, FR @ Zenith de Nantes Metropole

02/14 – Bordeaux, UK @ Bordeaux Metropole Arena

02/16 – Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club

02/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno

02/19 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno

02/22 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

02/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

03/01 – Bristol, UK @ Steel Yard

03/11 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts

03/12 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

03/14 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center

03/15 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

03/16 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

03/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House

03/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/22 – Detroit, MI @ Detroit Masonic Temple

03/23 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

03/24 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

03/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

03/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

03/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

04/02 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

04/06 – Toluca, MX @ Ceremonia Festival