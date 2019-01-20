Matthew Logan Vasquez returns to the “Trailer Park” in first single from new solo album, LIGHT’N UP: Stream

Since the release of 2017’s Does What He Wants, Matthew Logan Vasquez manned the boards for Wild Child and launched an Americana supergroup, Glorietta. Now, the prolific Delta Spirit frontman is back with another solo outing, LIGHT’N UP. His third solo release, it arrives on February 22nd via Dine Alone Records.

Written during a period of turmoil as Vasquez and his family cared for their ailing father, LIGHT’N UP marks a dark, introspective pivot for the songwriter. “If a record is the sum of a chapter in a person’s life, this is a yearbook for me. It’s who I was then. It’s what I was thinking and feeling – all the heartbreak and longing,” Vasquez says in a press release. “I usually don’t go this dark and put so many sad songs on a record.”



He continues, “This record is about a period in life we all go through. There’s a season for everything, and for me this one was all about struggle, relationships and fear of change. If anyone is feeling the way I was feeling maybe these songs will be there for them.”

Before hitting you with that pathos, however, Vasquez is sharing one of the album’s more upbeat tracks. The rich, rollicking “Trailer Park” is an ode to the Cedar Oak Mesa neighborhood of Wimberley, Texas, where the songwriter’s spent many a day. The below music video, directed by Michael Parks Randa, was filmed at the neighborhood’s Frank’s Full Moon Saloon, and aims to depict the area’s diversity and penchant for hard partying throughout the last few decades.

“We’ve got Texans in every variety here: rednecks, hippies, Latinos, liberals and conservatives,” Vasquez told Rolling Stone. “But aside from that, we have a common thread of neighborliness, and we’re all just looking for the best bang for our buck in life. Being steps away from the Blanco River would certainly make anyone feel rich as hell.”

Watch it below.

LIGHT’N UP Artwork:



LIGHT’N UP Tracklist:

01. Ballad In My Bed

02. Trailer Park

03. Vacation

04. I Love My Boy

05. Poor Kids

06. Ghostwriters

07. Ball Pit

08. Character Assassination

09. Oslo

Pre-order LIGHT’N UP here, and check out Vasquez’s summer tour dates, tickets for which are currently on sale.

Matthew Logan Vasquez 2019 Tour Dates:

05/07 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Studio

05/08 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

05/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse

05/10 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

05/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ HIFI

05/13 – Toronto, ON @ The Monarch

05/15 – Boston, MA @ Middle East

05/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

05/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

05/18 – Washington, DC @ DC9

05/20 – Charleston, SC @ The Royal American

05/21 – Decatur, GA @ Eddie’s Attic

05/22 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt

05/24 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

05/25 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theater

06/20 – Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer

06/21 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

06/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan

06/25 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

06/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

06/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Sunset

06/29 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

07/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

07/02 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

07/05 – Austin, TX @ Scott Inn