Maynard James Keenan confirms Tool have finished recording their new album

Members of Tool have long pointed to 2019 as the year they’ll finally release a new album. “I’ll go on record now saying you’re gonna see some new music next year,” frontman Maynard James Keenan previously promised.
While fans have been spurned before, more and more evidence suggests Tool will in fact make good on their promise. In a new Twitter update, Keenan revealed that the entire album has been recorded — including his vocals. It’s currently in the “long process of mixing now,” Keenan added.
For a group as meticulous as Tool, it’s unclear just how long that mixing process will take. Still, it’s hard to imagine it won’t be finished by the time the band begins touring in May.
Tool 2019 Tour Dates:
05/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
05/11 – Rockingham, NC @ Epicenter Festival
05/19 – Bridgeview, IL @ Chicago Open Air
06/02 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
06/04 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
06/05 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadhalle
06/07 – Nurburg, DE @ Rock Am Ring Festival
06/09 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock Im Park Festival
06/11 – Krakow, PO @ Impact Festival at Tauron Arena
06/13 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks
06/16 – Donington, GB @ Download Festival
06/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell Festival
06/23 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
06/25 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
06/28 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
06/30 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival Spain
07/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena