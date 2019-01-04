Maynard James Keenan confirms Tool have finished recording their new album

Tool in the recording studio

Members of Tool have long pointed to 2019 as the year they’ll finally release a new album. “I’ll go on record now saying you’re gonna see some new music next year,” frontman Maynard James Keenan previously promised.

While fans have been spurned before, more and more evidence suggests Tool will in fact make good on their promise. In a new Twitter update, Keenan revealed that the entire album has been recorded — including his vocals. It’s currently in the “long process of mixing now,” Keenan added.



Update- Final vocals tracked MONTHS ago. Then U.S.-UK-Euro run w #APC. If Tool all inst are tracked, long process of Mixing now. Meanwhile write/film/track w @puscifer for #puscifer2020 & troll the band FBs with wine posts. #funnyshit #whileyouwerewhiningiwasworking — Maynard J Keenan (@mjkeenan) January 4, 2019

For a group as meticulous as Tool, it’s unclear just how long that mixing process will take. Still, it’s hard to imagine it won’t be finished by the time the band begins touring in May.

Tool 2019 Tour Dates:

05/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/11 – Rockingham, NC @ Epicenter Festival

05/19 – Bridgeview, IL @ Chicago Open Air

06/02 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

06/04 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

06/05 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadhalle

06/07 – Nurburg, DE @ Rock Am Ring Festival

06/09 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock Im Park Festival

06/11 – Krakow, PO @ Impact Festival at Tauron Arena

06/13 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks

06/16 – Donington, GB @ Download Festival

06/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell Festival

06/23 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

06/25 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/28 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

06/30 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival Spain

07/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena