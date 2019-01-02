R.I.P. “Mean” Gene Okerlund, legendary WWE commentator has died at 76

“Mean” Gene Okerlund

Legendary professional wrestling commentator “Mean” Gene Okerlund has died at the age of 76.

In a statement announcing his passing, the WWE described Okerlund as “the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history.” He began his career as a ring-side reporter for the AWA, interviewing early wrestling stars including Hulk Hogan, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, and Jesse “The Body” Ventura. It was Ventura who gave Okerlund his nickname of “Mean Gene”.



Following his move to the WWE in 1984, Okerlund became a prominent presence on cable television. Not only did he serve as WWE’s top interviewer, he also hosted programs including All American Wrestling and Tuesday Night Titans. He also became the first person to sing the National Anthem at WrestleMania in 1985.

Following an eight-year stint at WCW beginning in 1993, Okerlund returned to WWE to much fanfare. He remained with the company for the remainder of his career, making regular appearances at Wrestlemania and hosting archival programs such as WWE Madison Square Garden Classics and WWE Network’s Legends’ House. In 2006, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.