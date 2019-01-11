Meat Puppets’ original lineup announces first tour in 20 years, shares “Nine Pins”: Stream

The original Meat Puppets roster — songwriter/frontman Curt Kirkwood, his bassist brother Cris, and drummer Derrick Bostrom — reunited back in 2017 when they were inducted into the Arizona Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame. That performance rekindled the magic that brought them together in the first place, and the one-off show soon became a full-blown reunion. Back together for the first time in 23 years, the Puppets now have a new album, Dusty Notes, coming March 8th.

The band previously revealed lead single “Warranty”, and today they’ve unwrapped another track, “Nine Pins”. With a playful organ notes (courtesy of keyboardist Ron Stabinsky) and country guitar licks, the track is a surprisingly jaunty track that could be coming right out of Bakersfield. Take a listen below



In addition to the new song, Meat Puppets have announced a run of US spring tour dates. The 14-date trek marks the original lineup’s first tour together in over two decades. Neil Hamburger, All Souls, Sumo Princess, and Stephen Maglio will provide support on select dates. Find the complete itinerary below.

Meat Puppets 2019 Tour Dates:

04/04 – Mill Valley, CA @ Sweetwater Music Hall *

04/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *

04/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour ^

04/07 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar ^

05/08 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge #

05/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl #

05/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #

05/11 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes #

05/13 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony #

05/14 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom #

05/15 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall #

05/16 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

05/17 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace #

05/18 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Music Hall #

* = w/ Neil Hamburger

^ = w/ All Souls

# = w/ Sumo Princess and Stephen Maglio