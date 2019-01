Meek Mill on SNL

On Saturday night, Meek Mill hit the stage at 30 Rock for his SNL debut. The Philadelphia rapper showcased his latest album, Championships, with performances of “Going Bad”, “Uptown Vibes”, and “Championships”. For “Uptown Vibes”, he was joined by Fabolous. Catch the replay below, and read our full recap of last night’s SNL here.

Earlier in the week, Meek Mill and JAY-Z announced the launch of REFORM alliance, a criminal justice reform organization.