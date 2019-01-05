Megadeth tease January 11th announcement

Megadeth

Dave Mustaine recently announced he was taking a break from social media for a while to concentrate on Megadeth‘s upcoming 16th album, and now it looks like the thrash metal titans are ready to make a big announcement very shortly.

The band posted a brief teaser clip showing vintage bomber footage for about 15 seconds before a riff from the Rust in Peace track “Take No Prisoners” kicks in, along with the caption “January 11th”. Whether it’s a big announcement or a new song remains to be seen, but something’s definitely cooking in the Megadeth kitchen. We’ll find out a week from today what it all means.



In November, Mustaine posted footage of drummer Dirk Verbeuren running through a new song, with a guitar riff heard faintly in the background.

It’ll be a busy year ahead for Megadeth. Beginning in May, they will provide direct support for Ozzy Osbourne on the next North American leg of the latter’s “No More Tours 2” trek. Additionally, Megadeth will headline their own MegaCruise, which sets sail from Los Angeles on October 13th, and also features such acts as Anthrax, Testament, DragonForce, Overkill, and more.