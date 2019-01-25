Megadeth unveil tracklist for expansive 35-song anthology, Warheads on Foreheads

Megadeth - Warheads on Foreheads, via UMe

A couple weeks after revealing they’d be unleashing a greatest-hits compilation called Warheads on Foreheads, Megadeth have detailed the expansive tracklist for the 35-song collection, which is actually more of an anthology than a simple “best-of” release.

Warheads on Foreheads, which arrives on March 22nd, is available as a 3-CD or 4-LP 180-gram vinyl collection, with tracks spanning from Megadeth’s debut album, Killing Is My Business … And Business Is Good, through their most recent disc, 2016’s Dystopia, which earned the thrash metal legends their first-ever Grammy award for its title track. The tracklist was curated by frontman Dave Mustaine himself.



“Thirty-five years ago I chose the name Megadeth for my band and I see these songs as the most efficient weapons in the band’s arsenal,” said Mustaine in a press release, adding, “Warheads on Foreheads is a U.S. military term for targeting efficiency; it’s all about using the right tool for the job and these tracks were created for maximum destruction (or stopping power, or something else!)”

Mustaine, of course, formed Megadeth after being ousted from Metallica in 1983. Along the way, the band has released such classic albums as Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying? and Rust in Peace, among others.

Both the 3-CD and 4-LP editions are available via various outlets at this link, while a limited-edition metallic silver vinyl version is available exclusively at this location, along with several bundle options.

Megadeth are currently working on their 16th album, which is expected to be released sometime in 2019. The band also is reissuing 2001’s The World Needs a Hero and 2004’s The System Has Failed next month.

Warheads on Foreheads 3-CD Tracklist

DISC 1

01. Rattlehead

02. Mechanix

03. Killing Is My Business…And Business Is Good!

04. The Conjuring

05. Wake Up Dead

06. Devils Island

07. Good Mourning / Black Friday

08. Set The World Afire

09. In My Darkest Hour

10. Holy Wars…The Punishment Due

DISC 2

01. Hangar 18

02. Tornado Of Souls

03. Rust In Peace…Polaris

04. Five Magics

05. Take No Prisoners

06. Skin O’ My Teeth

07. Angry Again

08. Symphony Of Destruction

09. Sweating Bullets

10. A Tout Le Monde

11. Train Of Consequences

12. Reckoning Day

DISC 3

01. Trust

02. She-Wolf

03. Wanderlust

04. Dread and the Fugitive Mind

05. Blackmail The Universe

06. Washington Is Next!

07. Head Crusher

08. Public Enemy No. 1

09. Kingmaker

10. The Threat Is Real

11. Poisonous Shadows

12. Death From Within

13. Dystopia

