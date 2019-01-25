Megadeth unveil tracklist for expansive 35-song anthology, Warheads on Foreheads

A couple weeks after revealing they’d be unleashing a greatest-hits compilation called Warheads on Foreheads, Megadeth have detailed the expansive tracklist for the 35-song collection, which is actually more of an anthology than a simple “best-of” release.
Warheads on Foreheads, which arrives on March 22nd, is available as a 3-CD or 4-LP 180-gram vinyl collection, with tracks spanning from Megadeth’s debut album, Killing Is My Business … And Business Is Good, through their most recent disc, 2016’s Dystopia, which earned the thrash metal legends their first-ever Grammy award for its title track. The tracklist was curated by frontman Dave Mustaine himself.
“Thirty-five years ago I chose the name Megadeth for my band and I see these songs as the most efficient weapons in the band’s arsenal,” said Mustaine in a press release, adding, “Warheads on Foreheads is a U.S. military term for targeting efficiency; it’s all about using the right tool for the job and these tracks were created for maximum destruction (or stopping power, or something else!)”
Mustaine, of course, formed Megadeth after being ousted from Metallica in 1983. Along the way, the band has released such classic albums as Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying? and Rust in Peace, among others.
Both the 3-CD and 4-LP editions are available via various outlets at this link, while a limited-edition metallic silver vinyl version is available exclusively at this location, along with several bundle options.
Megadeth are currently working on their 16th album, which is expected to be released sometime in 2019. The band also is reissuing 2001’s The World Needs a Hero and 2004’s The System Has Failed next month.
Warheads on Foreheads 3-CD Tracklist
DISC 1
01. Rattlehead
02. Mechanix
03. Killing Is My Business…And Business Is Good!
04. The Conjuring
05. Wake Up Dead
06. Devils Island
07. Good Mourning / Black Friday
08. Set The World Afire
09. In My Darkest Hour
10. Holy Wars…The Punishment Due
DISC 2
01. Hangar 18
02. Tornado Of Souls
03. Rust In Peace…Polaris
04. Five Magics
05. Take No Prisoners
06. Skin O’ My Teeth
07. Angry Again
08. Symphony Of Destruction
09. Sweating Bullets
10. A Tout Le Monde
11. Train Of Consequences
12. Reckoning Day
DISC 3
01. Trust
02. She-Wolf
03. Wanderlust
04. Dread and the Fugitive Mind
05. Blackmail The Universe
06. Washington Is Next!
07. Head Crusher
08. Public Enemy No. 1
09. Kingmaker
10. The Threat Is Real
11. Poisonous Shadows
12. Death From Within
13. Dystopia
Warheads on Foreheads 4-LP Tracklist
SIDE A
01. Rattlehead
02. Mechanix
03. Killing Is My Business…And Business Is Good!
04. The Conjuring
05. Wake Up Dead
SIDE B
01. Devils Island
02. Good Mourning / Black Friday
03. Set The World Afire
SIDE C
01. In My Darkest Hour
02. Holy Wars…The Punishment Due
03. Hangar 18
04. Tornado Of Souls
SIDE D
01. Rust In Peace…Polaris
02. Five Magics
03. Take No Prisoners
04. Skin O’ My Teeth
05. Angry Again
SIDE E
01. Symphony Of Destruction
02. Sweating Bullets
03. A Tout Le Monde
04. Train Of Consequences
05. Reckoning Day
SIDE F
01. Trust
02. She-Wolf
03. Wanderlust
04. Dread and the Fugitive Mind
SIDE G
01. Blackmail The Universe
02. Washington Is Next!
03. Head Crusher
04. Public Enemy No. 1
05 Kingmaker
SIDE H
01. The Threat Is Real
02. Poisonous Shadows
03. Death From Within
04. Dystopia