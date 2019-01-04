Members of Metallica, Foo Fighters, and Iron Maiden jam together

Instagram: @howiesimon

Imagine a supergroup that featured Metallica’s Robert Trujillo on bass, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins on drums, and Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith on guitar? Well, it happened, at least for one day.

A new Instagram post by guitarist Howie Simon, who was a member of ’80s metal band Alcatrazz and has played with Jeff Scott Soto and Winger, among others, shows him jamming with the aforementioned rockers, plus singer-guitarist Richie Kotzen (The Winery Dogs, Poison, Mr. Big).



“Sometimes at parties I jam with the bass player from Metallica, the drummer from the Foo Fighters, the guitarist from Iron Maiden, and my friend Richie. I hope I’m not name dropping! Such a fun time – they always throw the best parties!”

Yes, Howie, you were name dropping, but all is forgiven as a thank you for sharing a pic of this seemingly once-in-a-lifetime jam session. Now, if you can just post some video, as well. That would be great!