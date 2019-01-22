Meshuggah announce brief 2019 U.S. tour with The Black Dahlia Murder

Meshuggah, photo by Olle Carlsson

Having been booked to play some high-profile U.S. festival dates in May, Swedish tech-metal mavens Meshuggah will fill in the days between with a brief headlining stateside jaunt featuring support from The Black Dahlia Murder.

As previously announced, Meshuggah will perform at the festivals Welcome to Rockville, Epicenter, Sonic Temple, and Chicago Open Air. Six headlining shows have now been added to the band’s U.S. itinerary, including stops in Atlanta, Boston, and New York City.



While Meshuggah’s most recent album is 2016’s The Violent Sleep of Reason, the band is releasing limited-edition vinyl reissues of the albums Nothing, I, Catch ThirtyThree, obZen, and Koloss on March 22nd. Pre-orders are available here.

Prior to the U.S. dates, Meshuggah will be performing shows in South America and Mexico. Then, after the stateside run, they’ll be playing a run of European festivals in August. See their complete itinerary below.

Meshuggah 2019 Tour Dates:

04/26 – Santiago, CL @ Coliseo Theater

04/27 – Santiago, CL @ Coliseo Theater

04/30 – Buenos Aires, AR @ El Teatro Flores

05/03 – Mexico City, MX @ Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

05/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre ^

05/07 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore ^

05/08 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works ^

05/10 – Rockingham, NC @ Epicenter Festival

05/12 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore ^

05/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^

05/16 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom ^

05/17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

05/18 – Bridgeview, IL @ Chicago Open Air Festival

08/01-03 – Wacken, DE @ Wacken Open Air

08/04 – Saint-maurice-de-gourdans FR @ Sylak Open Air

08/07-10 – Jaroměř, CZ @ Brutal Assault Festival

08/09-10 – Kortrijk, BE @ Alcatraz Festival

08/04 – Leeuwarden NL @ Into The Grave

08/14 – Dinkelsbühl, DE @ Summer Breeze Open Air

08/17 – Somerset, UK @ ArcTanGent Festival

^ = with The Black Dahlia Murder