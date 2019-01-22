Meshuggah announce brief 2019 U.S. tour with The Black Dahlia Murder

Having been booked to play some high-profile U.S. festival dates in May, Swedish tech-metal mavens Meshuggah will fill in the days between with a brief headlining stateside jaunt featuring support from The Black Dahlia Murder.
As previously announced, Meshuggah will perform at the festivals Welcome to Rockville, Epicenter, Sonic Temple, and Chicago Open Air. Six headlining shows have now been added to the band’s U.S. itinerary, including stops in Atlanta, Boston, and New York City.
While Meshuggah’s most recent album is 2016’s The Violent Sleep of Reason, the band is releasing limited-edition vinyl reissues of the albums Nothing, I, Catch ThirtyThree, obZen, and Koloss on March 22nd. Pre-orders are available here.
Prior to the U.S. dates, Meshuggah will be performing shows in South America and Mexico. Then, after the stateside run, they’ll be playing a run of European festivals in August. See their complete itinerary below.
Meshuggah 2019 Tour Dates:
04/26 – Santiago, CL @ Coliseo Theater
04/27 – Santiago, CL @ Coliseo Theater
04/30 – Buenos Aires, AR @ El Teatro Flores
05/03 – Mexico City, MX @ Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
05/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome To Rockville
05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre ^
05/07 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore ^
05/08 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works ^
05/10 – Rockingham, NC @ Epicenter Festival
05/12 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore ^
05/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^
05/16 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom ^
05/17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
05/18 – Bridgeview, IL @ Chicago Open Air Festival
08/01-03 – Wacken, DE @ Wacken Open Air
08/04 – Saint-maurice-de-gourdans FR @ Sylak Open Air
08/07-10 – Jaroměř, CZ @ Brutal Assault Festival
08/09-10 – Kortrijk, BE @ Alcatraz Festival
08/04 – Leeuwarden NL @ Into The Grave
08/14 – Dinkelsbühl, DE @ Summer Breeze Open Air
08/17 – Somerset, UK @ ArcTanGent Festival
^ = with The Black Dahlia Murder