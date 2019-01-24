Metallica cover Lynyrd Skynyrd and Black Sabbath classics in Birmingham, Alabama: Watch

Metallica, Austin City Limits 2018, photo by Amy Price

Metallica honored Lynyrd Skynyrd at their recent Birmingham, Alabama, show by performing — what else? — a cover of “Sweet Home Alabama”.

The concert took place at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham on Tuesday (January 22nd) and the fans exploded as guitarist Kirk Hammett started jamming the opening riff of the iconic Skynyrd anthem. Robert Trujillo joined in on bass, and James Hetfield delivered a verse and the chorus as the fans sang along.



Skynyrd actually originate from Jacksonville, Florida, but thanks to their signature song, they’ve always been associated with Alabama, as well.

From there, Metallica went straight into the Black Sabbath classic “Iron Man”, because they were in, well, Birmingham. Sabbath, of course, hail from a different Birmingham, though — Birmingham, England. Pretty clever, guys!

Watch Metallica tackle “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Iron Man” below:

Metallica have made a habit of performing “hometown” songs on tour. Back in September, the guys covered Prince’s “When Doves Cry” during a show in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It’s safe to say that their Skynyrd performance went off a lot better than the Prince tribute, which seemed to leave the crowd perplexed.

The metal legends’ North American tour will hit Nashville tonight (January 24th) at the Bridgestone Arena. Find their full tour itinerary here.

As reported last week, Metallica also performed at the “I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell” concert at The Forum outside of Los Angeles. They just posted a pro-shot video of their cover of Soundgarden‘s “All Your Lies”, which can be seen below.