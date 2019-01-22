Dexter’s Michael C. Hall to star in Skittles-inspired Broadway musical

Michael C. Hall to star in Skittles musical

If you own a TV, you’ve probably seen those gross Skittles commercials where the candies grow on peoples’ skin like a fungus. Keeping with their absurdist approach to marketing, the company will eschew buying a traditional Super Bowl ad in favor of staging a 30-minute Broadway musical on the afternoon of the game. Today it was revealed that Dexter actor Michael C. Hall, veteran of both screen and stage, will star in the production, which was written by playwright Will Eno with music by Smash alum Drew Gasparaini. It will play only once.

Skittles shared a video to go along with the announcement. In it, Hall speaks to a psychiatrist and, oddly, a scarecrow who represents Hall’s anxiety over the project. The whole thing is very self-aware, with the psychiatrist asking why people would “buy a ticket to see an ad.” Later, she deadpans to Hall, ““Nobody here is judging you, we just think you make terrible career decisions.”



Whether or not that’s true (and it may be if you’ve seen Gamer) remains to be seen, but you can check it out for yourself by buying a ticket to the event, which unfolds at New York City’s Town Hall theater at 1 p.m. ET on February 3rd. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.