Mike Patton to sing national anthem at NFL playoff game, perform at Chris Cornell tribute concert

The Faith No More singer will take the mic prior to the Cowboys-Rams game

by
on January 11, 2019, 5:41pm
Mike Patton
Mike Patton, via Facebook

Mike Patton will perform a couple of high-profile gigs in the coming days. The Faith No More singer was just booked to sing the National Anthem at the playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams this weekend, plus he’s been added to the star-studded lineup of the Chris Cornell tribute concert taking place Wednesday.

Patton, who has an impressive six-octave range, will belt out “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum tomorrow night (January 12th). The game is set to air at 5:15 p.m. PT / 8:15 p.m. ET on Fox, with Patton taking the mic shortly before kickoff. The news was announced in a press release sent out late Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Patton himself revealed that he has been added to the performance lineup for “I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell”, which will take place Wednesday (January 16th) at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Previously announced acts who will honor the late singer include Metallica, Foo Fighters, Ryan Adams, and members of Cornell’s bands Soundgarden and Audioslave. The evening will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Currently, Faith No More have no tour dates scheduled, but keyboardist and rhythm guitarist Roddy Bottum recently revealed that members of the band have been getting together to work on new music, although there’s no plan for a new album at this time.

