Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson perform “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” on Ellen: Watch

Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus on Ellen, photo via Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Beloved talk show host and comedienne Ellen DeGeneres celebrated her 61st birthday on Saturday, most likely by chilling at home with her gorgeous wife and numerous pets. Her real party was on Monday’s episode of Ellen, where she showered gifts on her audience and chatted with Jimmy Kimmel. For the entertainment, she brought in two of her dear friends, Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus, to perform their hit collaborative track, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”.

The pair didn’t have to do much in front of the screen of flashing spotlights, with the Golden Globe-winning, Oscar- and Grammy-nominated Ronson plucking his guitar next to an emotive but largely fixed Cyrus. She was rocking some tall heels, after all, as well as a set of earrings featuring DeGeneres’ famous “coming out” Time Magazine cover from 1997. Even without much of a “show,” the performance was still solid, a testament to just how damn good “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” is.



Check out the replay below.

Cyrus recently sang Temple of the Dog’s “Say Hello to Heaven” at the Chris Cornell tribute show in Los Angeles, and she’s scheduled to perform at the 2019 Grammy awards. Ronson, meanwhile, is expected to release his latest solo album later this year. His already-iconic Lady Gaga collaboration “Shallow” from A Star is Born won Best Song at the Golden Globes and is up for the same award at the Oscars. “Electriciy”, his Silk City track with Diplo and Dua Lipa, is nominated for Best Dance Recording at the Grammys.