Mitski releases stunning illustrated video for “A Pearl”: Watch

Mitski's "A Pearl" music video

Before heading off on one of the most anticipated tours of the year, Mitski has shared a new music video for “A Pearl”.

The beautifully animated clip was made in collaboration with Spotify by Art Camp, Saad Moosajee, and Danae Gosset. It’s comprised of over 1,400 (!) individual frames that were illustrated and then painted.



(Read: The Top 50 Songs of 2018)

In the video, we follow the indie songwriter as she floats through countless magical settings — an impeccably designed, cotton candy bedroom; the harsh greys of an urban city; and the refreshing, icy waves of the ocean, among others. There are so many eye-catching color palettes here, I can’t tell you how tough it was to pick a screenshot.

Dive into Mitski’s gorgeous world below.

“A Pearl” is taken from Mitski’s Be the Cowboy, which Consequence of Sound crowned the best album of 2018.

Mitski’s upcoming tour plans will take her all over the world, including Japan, North America, and Australia. They also include dates with Death Cab for Cutie. Check out her full schedule for more.