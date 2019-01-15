MØ performs “Blur” in front of the moon on Fallon: Watch

MØ performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Back in October, MØ returned with her first full-length in four years, Forever Neverland. Ahead of a supporting North American tour, the Danish popstar swung into Fallon for a performance under the moon.

Specifically, the singer delivered the album track “Blur” in front of a large cutout moon. Painted red and purple with the stage lights, the floating orb provided an alluring backdrop for the inky pop cut.



Check out the replay below.

MØ’s tour launches tonight in Washington, DC and continues on through an early February gig in San Francisco. You can get tickets here.