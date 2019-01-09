Motley Crue’s “Kickstart My Heart” serves as driver’s excuse for speeding

Motley Crue

It can be tempting to accelerate to high speeds while cranking your favorite rock tunes, but you can’t escape the law.

One Canadian Mötley Crüe fan recently learned that tough lesson, picking up a speeding ticket while listening to the the riff-heavy Crüe classic “Kickstart My Heart.”



The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba posted photo on Facebook of the dashboard from one of their squad cars, and on it, the radar reads 145 kilometers an hour, or 90 miles per hour for those not into the metric system. It turns out the police officer who pulled the driver over was also listening to the Mötley Crüe classic, as the Royal Canadian Mounted Police revealed in their post about the incident.

“This driver’s excuse for going 145kmh? Kickstart my Heart by Mötley Crüe was on the radio. Funny enough, our officer knew he was telling the truth, since he was also listening to it – just at a much slower & safer speed. Fined $639,” the post states, with the hashtags #NoExcuses and #AlwaysGotTheCopsComingAfterMe. That fine is in Canadian dollars, so we’re looking at just over $480 in American cash.

May we suggest Judas Priest’s “Breaking the Law” for the driver’s next joyride.

In other Mötley Crüe news, while the legendary rockers have stayed away from the road as a band since signing a pact not to tour again, they are gearing up to release their long-awaited biopic, The Dirt, on March 22nd via Netflix. The Crüe also recently worked on four new Mötley Crüe songs, and teased an upcoming ad for Super Bowl Sunday. Stay tuned, Crüeheads!