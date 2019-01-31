Mötley Crüe’s “Kickstart My Heart” powers Planters Peanuts Super Bowl commercial: Watch

Motley Crue

Well, this is nuts! Mötley Crüe’s 1989 hit “Kickstart My Heart” provides the backdrop to a new advertisement for Planters Peanuts.

The commercial will air during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIII between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots, which will take place Sunday, February 3rd, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.



“Kickstart My Heart” is cranked during the full the clip, which begins with Planters’ famed mascot Mr. Peanut as he travels at high speeds to deal with a “nut-mergency” to deliver a pack of peanuts to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez. Hey, we’ve all been there.

The ad also features a short cameo by actor Charlie Sheen, who says in a press release, “Having been described as salty over the years, I’m genuinely thrilled to be in the mix!”

Watch the extended version of the commercial, titled “Mr. Peanut Is Always There in Crunch Time”, below.

Earlier this month, a Canadian man was caught speeding while cranking “Kickstart My Heart”, although his rock ‘n’ roll excuse didn’t get him out of the ticket.

Meanwhile, the guys of Mötley Crüe — Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars — recently worked together in the studio, recording four new songs in conjunction with their upcoming biopic, The Dirt, which will debut on Netflix in March.