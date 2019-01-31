Music Inspired by the Film Roma arrives with songs from Beck, Billie Eilish, Patti Smith: Stream

After Alfonso Cuarón finished Roma, he asked some of his favorite artists to compose songs inspired by the film. Beck, Billie Eilish, Patti Smith, DJ Shadow, Laura Marling, EL-P, T-Bone Burnett, and a diverse group of international artists took up his offer, creating a companion piece to the 10-time Oscar nominee. Entitled Music Inspired by the Film Roma, you can now stream the entire thing over at NPR.
The 15-track album paints another intriguing layer to the acclaimed film, which tells the story of a young maid’s life in Mexico City in the early ‘70s. Beck offers “Tarantula” (feat. Feist), a soulful cover of the 1982 track from British electronica group Colourbox, while Billie Eilish contributes the dark electro cut “When I Was Older”. In addition to American artists, the record also includes songs from Rangel (of Mexican alt-rock group Café Tacvba), French-Cuban twins Ibeyi, British trip-hop act UNKLE, and Cuarón’s 15 year-old daughter Bu Cuarón.
Due out February 8th, Music Inspired by the Film Roma can be pre-ordered now. Listen to it in advance via NPR, and check out the album artwork and full tracklist below.
Music Inspired by the Film Roma Artwork:
Music Inspired by the Film Roma Tracklist:
01. Ciudad de México – “Tepeji 21 (The Sounds of ROMA)”
02. Patti Smith – “Wing”
03. Beck – “Tarantula” (Colourbox cover)
04. Billie Eilish – “WHEN I WAS OLDER”
05. Bu Cuarón – “PSYCHO”
06. UNKLE – “On My Knees” (ft. Michael Kiwanuka)
07. Jessie Reyez – “Con El Viento”
08. El-P / Wilder Zoby – “Marooned”
09. Sonido Gallo Negro – “Cumbia del Borras”
10. Quique Rangel – “La Hora Exacta”
11. Ibeyi – “Cleo Who Takes Care of You”
12. DJ Shadow – “We Are Always Alone”
13. Asaf Avidan – “Between These Hands”
14. Laura Marling – “Those Were the Days” (Mary Hopkin cover)
15. T-Bone Burnett – “ROMA”
While Cuarón is winning awards for Roma — like Best Director at the Golden Globes and Best Picture by the Chicago Film Critics Association — and racking up noms, the film may be getting snubbed from Oscar screenings. Due to a lack of proper distribution agreements with Netflix, AMC, Regal, and Cinemark won’t be including the Academy Award Best Picture nominee in their annual Oscar showcases.