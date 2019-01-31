Music Inspired by the Film Roma arrives with songs from Beck, Billie Eilish, Patti Smith: Stream

Music Inspired By The Film Roma

After Alfonso Cuarón finished Roma, he asked some of his favorite artists to compose songs inspired by the film. Beck, Billie Eilish, Patti Smith, DJ Shadow, Laura Marling, EL-P, T-Bone Burnett, and a diverse group of international artists took up his offer, creating a companion piece to the 10-time Oscar nominee. Entitled Music Inspired by the Film Roma, you can now stream the entire thing over at NPR.

The 15-track album paints another intriguing layer to the acclaimed film, which tells the story of a young maid’s life in Mexico City in the early ‘70s. Beck offers “Tarantula” (feat. Feist), a soulful cover of the 1982 track from British electronica group Colourbox, while Billie Eilish contributes the dark electro cut “When I Was Older”. In addition to American artists, the record also includes songs from Rangel (of Mexican alt-rock group Café Tacvba), French-Cuban twins Ibeyi, British trip-hop act UNKLE, and Cuarón’s 15 year-old daughter Bu Cuarón.



Due out February 8th, Music Inspired by the Film Roma can be pre-ordered now. Listen to it in advance via NPR, and check out the album artwork and full tracklist below.

Music Inspired by the Film Roma Artwork:

Music Inspired by the Film Roma Tracklist:

01. Ciudad de México – “Tepeji 21 (The Sounds of ROMA)”

02. Patti Smith – “Wing”

03. Beck – “Tarantula” (Colourbox cover)

04. Billie Eilish – “WHEN I WAS OLDER”

05. Bu Cuarón – “PSYCHO”

06. UNKLE – “On My Knees” (ft. Michael Kiwanuka)

07. Jessie Reyez – “Con El Viento”

08. El-P / Wilder Zoby – “Marooned”

09. Sonido Gallo Negro – “Cumbia del Borras”

10. Quique Rangel – “La Hora Exacta”

11. Ibeyi – “Cleo Who Takes Care of You”

12. DJ Shadow – “We Are Always Alone”

13. Asaf Avidan – “Between These Hands”

14. Laura Marling – “Those Were the Days” (Mary Hopkin cover)

15. T-Bone Burnett – “ROMA”

While Cuarón is winning awards for Roma — like Best Director at the Golden Globes and Best Picture by the Chicago Film Critics Association — and racking up noms, the film may be getting snubbed from Oscar screenings. Due to a lack of proper distribution agreements with Netflix, AMC, Regal, and Cinemark won’t be including the Academy Award Best Picture nominee in their annual Oscar showcases.