Natalie Prass covers Prefab Sprout’s “Wild Horses”: Stream

Natalie Prass, photo by Lior Phillips

Natalie Prass tapped into the funk and soul of yesteryear on her excellent 2018 album, The Future and the Past. That nostalgic magic lingers on her latest release, a cover of Prefab Sprout’s “Wild Horses”.

Like the 1990 original, Prass’ rendition exudes a certain sleek and sensual hunger. “I hate myself cause you’re so cool,” she sings, aching over soft, undulating grooves. “Wild horses, I want to have wild horses.”



Take a listen on Amazon Music here, or below via a performance video filmed at Seattle’s Chop Suey venue.

Prass recently teamed up with friend and longtime collaborator Matthew E. White on a new covers project called No Future For Our Frontmen. She also delivered a memorable set at last year’s Iceland Airwaves Festival.