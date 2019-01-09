Natalie Prass covers Prefab Sprout’s “Wild Horses”: Stream

Natalie Prass tapped into the funk and soul of yesteryear on her excellent 2018 album, The Future and the Past. That nostalgic magic lingers on her latest release, a cover of Prefab Sprout’s “Wild Horses”.
Like the 1990 original, Prass’ rendition exudes a certain sleek and sensual hunger. “I hate myself cause you’re so cool,” she sings, aching over soft, undulating grooves. “Wild horses, I want to have wild horses.”
Take a listen on Amazon Music here, or below via a performance video filmed at Seattle’s Chop Suey venue.
Prass recently teamed up with friend and longtime collaborator Matthew E. White on a new covers project called No Future For Our Frontmen. She also delivered a memorable set at last year’s Iceland Airwaves Festival.