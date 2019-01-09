Neil Hamburger previews new album with “The Luckiest Man In This Room”: Stream

Neil Hamburger

Standup comedian Gregg Turkington is back with a new album under his musical moniker Neil Hamburger. Set to arrive later this month through Drag City, Still Dwelling is comprised of 12 songs of “love and loss,” including covers of Paul McCartney (“Backwards Traveller”) and Jesus Christ Superstar (“Everything’s Alright”).

In anticipation of the LP, Hamburger has unboxed an original number in “The Luckiest Man in This Room”. Drawing from the music of the early 20th century, and channeling his own version of Fred Astaire, “America’s Funnyman” offers up a cautionary tale about a once fortunate fellow whose good times are just about over. Well, mostly because of Hamburger himself.



(Read: The End of Expression: A Conversation with Rick Alverson and Gregg Turkington)

“Your luck has run out my friend,” he sings, before detailing how he may or may not have purposely coughed up in his pal’s gin. The song’s black-and-white video directed by Steve Moramarco is also pretty humorous and brings Hamburger’s Astaire-level polish to real life… sort of.

Check it out below.

Still Dwelling, the follow-up to 2014’s First of Dismay, officially arrives January 25th. Hamburger has a handful of dates lined up in support of the LP, which can be found down below.

Still Dwelling Artwork:

Still Dwelling Tracklist:

01. Backwards Traveller

02. Lonely

03. Everything’s Alright

04. The Luckiest Man in This Room

05. Homeward Bound

06. Standing on the Corner

07. Crazy on You

08. The Straight Life

09. World Without Love

10. Sounds of Laughter

11. Midnight Cowboy/Isolation

12. Little Love Cup

Neil Hamburger 2019 Tour Dates:

01/17 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

03/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar

03/15 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

03/16 – Iowa City, IA @ The Mill

03/17 – Davenport, IA @ The Racoon Motel

03/18 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown