Neil Young pays tribute to ex-wife Pegi Young

Neil Young and Pegi Young

Neil Young has paid tribute to his ex-wife Pegi Young, who died last week following a battle with cancer.

“Thanks Pegi, for being such a wonderful mother to our children,” Neil wrote in a statement published to his Archives website. “You live inside of them and the many you have touched.”



He also reported the lyrics to his Harvest Moon song “Such a Woman”, which was inspired by Pegi. You can listen to the track below.

Pegi Young was working as a waitress near Neil Young’s Broken Arrow Ranch when the two first crossed paths. They were married in 1978 and went on to have two children together, Ben and Amber. However, after nearly 40 years of marriage and countless love songs dedicated to their relationship, Neil filed for divorce from Pegi in 2014.