Netflix warns against participating in viral #BirdBoxChallenge

Netflix's Bird Box horror film

Is it possible for something to go viral and not spawn an idiotic challenge? Apparently not, as proven by viewers of Netflix’s popular new horror film, Bird Box.

Directed by Susanne Bier, the movie follows a blindfolded family — a woman (Sandra Bullock) and two children — as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world where one’s sense of sight can actually get you killed. And because we just can’t let things be, naturally it has led to the #BirdBoxChallenge, which finds everyday people blindfolding themselves and attempting many of the harrowing missions from the fictional (!) film. Indeed, there are actually folks out there trying walk about and drive their cars around with covered eyes.



Netflix has caught wind of the trending challenge and promptly issued a statement advising against it, because uhh, duh, it’s dangerous as heck:

“Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

We can’t believe Netflix had to release such an advisory either, but then again we did see Drake fans get into all kinds of car accidents in the name of the #InMyFeelingsChallenge. Sigh.

Revisit a trailer for Bird Box below, followed by a couple of (safe) memes about it. There’s also the safe option of simply listening to the film’s score, which was helmed by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.