New Order share early 1981 performance of “Ceremony” in Manchester: Watch

Back in December, New Order announced a new deluxe box set for their 1981 debut album, Movement, due out April 5th via Rhino. Within the treasure trove of goodies comes a DVD of live footage, and today, in anticipation of its release, they’ve unlocked one of the videos with a very, very early performance of first single “Ceremony”.

Recorded live at Manchester’s CoManCHE Student Union, the clip dates all the way back to February 6th, 1981, less than a year following the death of Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis. In fact, the song itself was just as fresh, seeing how it was written by Curtis prior to his suicide, making this chunk of footage something of a tragic gem to fans.



Watch below.

The four aforementioned singles will precede the box set’s release and arrive on March 8th, specifically: “Ceremony (version 1),” “Ceremony (version 2),” “Everything’s Gone Green”, and “Temptation”. You can order the box set here.