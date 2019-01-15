New Orleans Jazz Fest 2019: Rolling Stones, Katy Perry, Dave Matthews, Van Morrisson lead the way

The Rolling Stones, Katy Perry, and Alanis Morissette

New Orleans Jazz Fest has revealed its 2019 lineup. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Big Easy institution, and organizers are celebrating with an all-star lineup led by The Rolling Stones, Katy Perry, Dave Matthews Band, Chris Stapleton, and Jimmy Buffet.

Other notable acts include Van Morrison, Al Green, John Fogerty, Earth, Wind & Fire, Herbie Hancock, Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight, Tom Jones, Alanis Morissette, Gary Clark Jr., Jimmy Cliff, Mavis Staples, Jerry Lee Lewis, Kamasi Washington, Big Freedia,



Also playing are Bob Seger, Santana, Pitbull, Logic, J Balvin, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avene with the Nevilles, The Revivalists, Leon Bridges, Bonnie Raitt, Irma Thomas, The Head and the Heart, Ziggy Marley, The Doobie Brothers, Boz Scaggs, Aaron Neville, Galactic, Buddy Guy, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Ani DiFranco, Hurray For the Riff Raff, Indio Girls, Gregory Porter, Dumpstaphunk, The Radiators, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, and Big Sam’s Funky Nation, among others.

This year’s festival takes place April 25-27th and May 2nd-5th. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 18th. You can also grab tickets here.