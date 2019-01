New Sounds Playlist

Consequence of Sound has launched New Sounds, a Spotify playlist collecting our favorite new music released over the course of the week. Updated daily, the playlist spotlights artists big and small, spanning across various genres. Click here to subscribe, and make sure to check back often. You can also taken a listen to the playlist via the widget below.

Complementary write-ups for many of the songs featured on New Sounds can be found on our website. Just head to our New Music channel for more.