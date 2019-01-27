Danny Carey: New Tool album will “be out in mid-April”

The start of the new year brought news from singer Maynard James Keenan that Tool had finished recording their first new album since 2006’s 10,000 Days. Now, drummer Danny Carey has apparently revealed that the long-awaited effort will arrive in mid-April.

While at an autograph signing session at the annual music convention NAMM in Anaheim, California, this weekend, Carey was asked by a fan if there was any new news on the Tool album, to which Carey replied, “Yeah, it’s gonna be out in mid-April. That’s the plan, anyway.” The exchange can be seen in the YouTube clip below.



Adding weight to the clip above, Metal Injection reports that Gabriel Shaffer, an associate of the band, revealed on Instagram that he heard the entire new Tool album, writing, “Still recovering from last nights hang in Hollywood at the loft. All I can say is I heard something from start to finish, that a number of us have been waiting to hear for over 10 years now. I can confirm it is worth every bit of the wait. The main question is are we worthy of it? #tool”

A mid-April release would mark almost exactly 13 years since the release of 10,000 Days. The spring date would also fall in line with a number of US festival gigs that Tool have lined up, as they’re playing Welcome to Rockville in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 5th; Epicenter in Rockingham, North Carolina, on May 11th; and Chicago Open Air on May 19th. The band is also scheduled to embark on a European tour in June.