Nick Cave offers update on the Bad Seeds’ “amazing” new album

Nick Cave, photo by Ben Kaye

New music from Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds is on the horizon.

The legendary singer-songwriter brought his “‘So What Do You Want to Know?’ Conversations with Nick Cave Tour” to his native Australia this month. The events include Q&A sessions where fans get to speak to the artist directly, and at a recent show in Melbourne, he offered an answer to the perpetually burning question of new music (via NME).



Addressing the crowd, Cave said, “We’ve really nearly finished a new record, I would say. And it’s an amazing thing in my opinion.” He added that the forthcoming release, which will be the Bad Seeds’ seventeenth studio album to date date, has him “very, very excited.” The feeling is mutual.

Last year, Cave’s wife and model Susie Bick revealed that her husband was holed up in Los Angeles working on an album. At the time she wrote that Cave’s newest compositions “reveal themselves at night in his fever dreams. They are his Fever Songs.”

Cave’s last release was the live EP Distant Sky — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live in Copenhagen. His last full-length studio LP came in 2016 with Skeleton Tree.

In addition to his new work with the Bad Seeds, Cave and frequent partner Warren Ellis are set to score HBO’s forthcoming docuseries The Case Against Adnan Syed, which follows the trial story that Sarah Koenig made a cultural phenomenon with the inaugural season of the podcast Serial.