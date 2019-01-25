Nils Frahm reveals new EP, Encores 2: Stream

Nils Frahm continues his Encore EP series today with Encore 2. It’s available to stream below via Apple Music and Spotify.
The second installment follows Encore 1 from June, but sees the German composer taking a different musical approach. While its predecessor focused on “an acoustic pallet of sounds with just a solo piano and harmonium,” today’s new EP traverses more ambient landscapes. In fact, all four tracks were recorded through an amplified stone well Frahm stumbled upon while on the island of Mallorca.
Despite being contrasting releases, both EPs actually originally came from the same, singular source — one that dates back before Frahm’s acclaimed 2018 album, All Melody.
“The idea behind Encores is one we had from before All Melody;” Frahm previously explained, “to do three releases each with their own distinct musical style and theme, perhaps even as a triple album. But All Melody became larger than itself and took over any initial concepts.”
Encores 2 Artwork:
Encores 2 Tracklist:
01. Sweet Little Lie
02. A Walking Embrace
03. Talisman
04. Spells
In support, Frahm will launch a North American tour in March, which includes an appearance at Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival. Get tickets here.
Nils Frahm 2019 Tour Dates:
03/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
03/12 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
03/13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
03/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
03/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall
03/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
03/19 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
03/20 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theater
03/22 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theater
03/23 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
03/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre
03/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/27 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre
03/29 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/30 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/31 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
04/01 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom
04/02 – Montreal, QC @ Palace des arts Wildfrid Pelletier
04/03 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
04/04 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
04/05 – Chicago, IL @ Symphony Center