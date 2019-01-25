Nils Frahm reveals new EP, Encores 2: Stream

Nils Frahm

Nils Frahm continues his Encore EP series today with Encore 2. It’s available to stream below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The second installment follows Encore 1 from June, but sees the German composer taking a different musical approach. While its predecessor focused on “an acoustic pallet of sounds with just a solo piano and harmonium,” today’s new EP traverses more ambient landscapes. In fact, all four tracks were recorded through an amplified stone well Frahm stumbled upon while on the island of Mallorca.



(Read: Transcending Excellence: Primavera Sound 2018 Festival Review)

Despite being contrasting releases, both EPs actually originally came from the same, singular source — one that dates back before Frahm’s acclaimed 2018 album, All Melody.

“The idea behind Encores is one we had from before All Melody;” Frahm previously explained, “to do three releases each with their own distinct musical style and theme, perhaps even as a triple album. But All Melody became larger than itself and took over any initial concepts.”

Encores 2 Artwork:

Encores 2 Tracklist:

01. Sweet Little Lie

02. A Walking Embrace

03. Talisman

04. Spells

In support, Frahm will launch a North American tour in March, which includes an appearance at Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival. Get tickets here.

Nils Frahm 2019 Tour Dates:

03/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

03/12 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

03/13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

03/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

03/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall

03/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

03/19 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

03/20 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theater

03/22 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theater

03/23 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

03/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

03/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/27 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre

03/29 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/30 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/31 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

04/01 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

04/02 – Montreal, QC @ Palace des arts Wildfrid Pelletier

04/03 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

04/04 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

04/05 – Chicago, IL @ Symphony Center