Nilüfer Yanya announces debut LP, Miss Universe, shares “In Your Head”: Stream

Nilüfer Yanya, photo by Molly Daniel

England’s Nilüfer Yanya first came onto our radar in 2017 at Iceland Airwaves, where Consequence of Sound’s own Lior Phillips described her as “an indie rock-adjacent Amy Winehouse.” Now we’ll finally get to see what this indie soul pop artist really has to offer when she releases her debut full-length, Miss Universe, on March 22nd via ATO Records.

The 17-track effort was recorded in the remote studio in Cornwall, UK where Yanya used to jam back when she was only beginning to embrace her musical drive. Co-production comes from The Invisible’s Dave Okumu, her former guitar teacher, as well as live bandmates Jazzi Bobbi and Luke Bower. Additional producers include John Congleton, Oli Barton-Wood, Will Archer, and M.T. Hadley.



As a first listen, the 23-year-old artist has shared the video for lead single “In Your Head”. The frantic clip — which was shot in and around Las Vegas — is a perfect pair for the track’s feverish exploration of perception verses reality. “I can do what I want/ I can feel what I feel/ Until you say it out loud/ How will I know if its real?” Yanya sings.

Speaking of the song in a press release, she says,

“Sometimes my mind plays tricks on me and I get trapped. There’s the things I need disguised as things I think I only want, things I think I’m choosing out of choice not necessity. Sometimes this only becomes clear in retrospect, or maybe it will never become clear. Some people may call that being paranoid. I think that’s what I wrote the song about , but what’s interesting to me, and what I think I was trying to get at, is the illusion of freedom.”

Take a listen via the clip below.

Miss Universe Artwork:

Miss Universe Tracklist:

01. WWAY HEALTH ™

02. In Your Head

03. Paralysed

04. Angels

05. Experience?

06. Paradise

07. Baby Blu

08. Warning

09. Heat Rises

10. Melt

11. “Sparkle” GOD HELP ME

12. Safety Net

13. Tears

14. Monsters Under The Bed

15. The Unordained

16. Give Up Function

17. Heavyweight Champion of the Year

Yanya will tour behind the record throughout North America and Europe later this year. The trek begins in February with a run opening for Sharon Van Etten, one of our most anticipated tours of the year. Find Yanya’s full itinerary below.

Nilüfer Yanya 2019 Tour Dates:

02/06 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

02/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

02/08 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

02/09 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre *

02/11 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

02/13 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *

02/14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

02/15 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

02/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave *

02/18 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

02/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

02/21 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

02/22 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial *

02/23 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *

02/25 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery *

02/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Filmore *

02/28 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

03/28 – Istanbul, TR @ Babylon

04/03 – Glasgow, UK @ CCA

04/04 – Manchester, UK @ YES

04/05 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

04/06 – Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny

04/08 – Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy Leicester University

04/09 – London, UK @ Evolutionary Arts Hackney

04/11 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

04/12 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

04/13 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford

04/14 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

04/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

04/17 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtwache

04/18 – Berlin, De @ Kantine am Berghain

04/19 – Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaique

04/21 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea Club

04/22 – Munich, DE @ Ampere

04/24 – Zurich, CH @ Exil

04/25 – Koln, DE @ Blue Shell

04/26 – Paris, FR @ Le Point Ephemere

04/29 – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival

04/30 – Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

05/01 – Utrecht, NL @ ACU

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

08/08-12 – Barcelona, ES @ Belle & Sebastian Boaty Weekender

* = w/ Sharon Van Etten