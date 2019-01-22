Nilüfer Yanya announces debut LP, Miss Universe, shares “In Your Head”: Stream

England’s Nilüfer Yanya first came onto our radar in 2017 at Iceland Airwaves, where Consequence of Sound’s own Lior Phillips described her as “an indie rock-adjacent Amy Winehouse.” Now we’ll finally get to see what this indie soul pop artist really has to offer when she releases her debut full-length, Miss Universe, on March 22nd via ATO Records.
The 17-track effort was recorded in the remote studio in Cornwall, UK where Yanya used to jam back when she was only beginning to embrace her musical drive. Co-production comes from The Invisible’s Dave Okumu, her former guitar teacher, as well as live bandmates Jazzi Bobbi and Luke Bower. Additional producers include John Congleton, Oli Barton-Wood, Will Archer, and M.T. Hadley.
As a first listen, the 23-year-old artist has shared the video for lead single “In Your Head”. The frantic clip — which was shot in and around Las Vegas — is a perfect pair for the track’s feverish exploration of perception verses reality. “I can do what I want/ I can feel what I feel/ Until you say it out loud/ How will I know if its real?” Yanya sings.
Speaking of the song in a press release, she says,
“Sometimes my mind plays tricks on me and I get trapped. There’s the things I need disguised as things I think I only want, things I think I’m choosing out of choice not necessity. Sometimes this only becomes clear in retrospect, or maybe it will never become clear. Some people may call that being paranoid. I think that’s what I wrote the song about , but what’s interesting to me, and what I think I was trying to get at, is the illusion of freedom.”
Take a listen via the clip below.
Miss Universe Artwork:
Miss Universe Tracklist:
01. WWAY HEALTH ™
02. In Your Head
03. Paralysed
04. Angels
05. Experience?
06. Paradise
07. Baby Blu
08. Warning
09. Heat Rises
10. Melt
11. “Sparkle” GOD HELP ME
12. Safety Net
13. Tears
14. Monsters Under The Bed
15. The Unordained
16. Give Up Function
17. Heavyweight Champion of the Year
Yanya will tour behind the record throughout North America and Europe later this year. The trek begins in February with a run opening for Sharon Van Etten, one of our most anticipated tours of the year. Find Yanya’s full itinerary below.
Nilüfer Yanya 2019 Tour Dates:
02/06 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
02/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
02/08 – Boston, MA @ Royale *
02/09 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre *
02/11 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *
02/13 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *
02/14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *
02/15 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *
02/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave *
02/18 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *
02/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *
02/21 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *
02/22 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial *
02/23 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *
02/25 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery *
02/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Filmore *
02/28 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *
03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
03/28 – Istanbul, TR @ Babylon
04/03 – Glasgow, UK @ CCA
04/04 – Manchester, UK @ YES
04/05 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
04/06 – Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny
04/08 – Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy Leicester University
04/09 – London, UK @ Evolutionary Arts Hackney
04/11 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
04/12 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
04/13 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford
04/14 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt
04/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
04/17 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtwache
04/18 – Berlin, De @ Kantine am Berghain
04/19 – Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaique
04/21 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea Club
04/22 – Munich, DE @ Ampere
04/24 – Zurich, CH @ Exil
04/25 – Koln, DE @ Blue Shell
04/26 – Paris, FR @ Le Point Ephemere
04/29 – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival
04/30 – Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn
05/01 – Utrecht, NL @ ACU
06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
08/08-12 – Barcelona, ES @ Belle & Sebastian Boaty Weekender
* = w/ Sharon Van Etten