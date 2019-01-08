Noname brings Smino and Saba to Fallon for “Ace” performance: Watch

Noname, Saba, and Smino on Fallon

Hip-hop fans are still eagerly awaiting word on a teased collaborative album from Noname, Smino, and Saba. After all, Noname and Saba’s put out some of our favorite albums of 2018 with Room 25 and Care for Me, respectively, and Smino’s NØIR wasn’t far behind. While the trio seem content to keep us agog, they did join forces for an appearance on Fallon on Monday night.

Noname was at the center of the performance, as the trio delivered a live rendition of “Ace” from Room 25. The showing should only serve to stoke the fires of anticipation for a joint effort, as it demonstrated the undeniable power of the three voices combined. Check out the replay below.



Noname started off the year by dropping a new track, “Song 31”, and is currently on a US tour supporting Room 25. Saba released a bunch of new songs at the end of 2018, including “Papaya”, “Excited”, and “Beautiful Smile”. Smino’s been sitting in the cut since delivering NØIR, but hopefully we’ll be hearing more from all three of them soon enough.