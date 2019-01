Noname, photo by Heather Kaplan

Noname is just months removed from releasing Room 25, one of our favorite albums of 2018. Now, as she gears up to embark on a supporting US tour, the Chicago product has unveiled a new standalone single called “Song 31”.

Maintaining a similar aesthetic to Room 25, it’s a soulful, jazz-infused offering that intersperses playful references to Atlanta and Kelsey Grammar with more harrowing topics like cancer and America’s criminal justice system. Take a listen below.