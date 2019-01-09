NYPD Blue sequel series adds original stars Kim Delaney and Bill Brochtrup

Kim Delaney and Bill Brochtrup

NYPD Blue is making its way back to television and two of the series’ original stars are along for the ride. ABC has added Kim Delaney and Bill Brochtrup to the cast of the NYPD Blue sequel pilot currently in production.

Delaney will be reprising her Emmy-winning role of Detective Diane Russell, a part she played in seasons 2-8 of the original series before returning for the final two seasons, 11 and 12. Brochtrup is back as PPA John Irvin, a character who recurred through seasons 2-4 before progressing to a series regular for the rest of the show’s run.



The pair join Alona Tal, the SEAL Team and Supernatural actress previously cast as Det. Nicole Lazarus.

Coming 14 years after the original NYPD Blue ended, the new series will follow the son of Dennis Franz’s Detective Andy Sipowicz, Theo. The legacy cop will try to earn his detective shield while investigating his father’s murder as part of his old squad in the 15th precinct.

Original series writers Matt Olmstead and Nick Wootton penned the pilot’s script and will also executive produce. Jesse Bocho, son of the late series co-creator Steven Bochco, who passed away last year, also worked on the teleplay and will direct the pilot. Steven Bocho’s widow, Dayna Bocho, will produce.

NYPD Blue’s original ABC run lasted 12 seasons between 1993 and 2005. The show garnered 80 Emmy nominations and 20 wins, including Best Drama in 1995. It’s long been recognized as one of the most groundbreaking serialized dramas on TV, so it’ll be interesting to see how a reboot fares in the new peak TV landscape.