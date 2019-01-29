Oscar Isaac joins the cast of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune

Oscar Isaac in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The Atreides family is complete!

Oscar Isaac is the latest A-list star to join Denis Villeneuve’s two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune. As Variety reports, the Star Wars star has signed on to play the father to Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides and husband to Rebecca Ferguson’s Lady Jessica.



Together, they top a cast of previously announced villains that so far include Stellan Skarsgard as chief antagonist Baron Harkonnen, Dave Bautista as his sadistic nephew “Beast” Rabban, and Charlotte Rampling as his truthsayer Reverend Mother Mohiam.

Dune tells the story of a fallen noble family and an evil galactic emperor, who battle for control over a desert planet named Arrakis, where a rare spice drug is the most lucrative export. Villeneuve adapted the story with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts.

Shooting will commence this spring in Budapest and Jordan.