Overkill announce 2019 US tour with Death Angel and Act of Defiance

Overkill, courtesy of Nuclear Blast Records

New Jersey thrash veterans Overkill will promote their upcoming 19th album, The Wings of War, with a spring trek dubbed the “Wings Over USA Tour”, featuring support from Death Angel and Act of Defiance. The jaunt kicks off April 25th in Baltimore, Maryland, and runs through a May 11th gig in Boston, Massachusetts.

“We look forward to bringing ‘The Wings’ over the USA,” says Overkill singer Bobby Blitz about the trek. “It’s been a long road but the journey is not over yet. Death Angel and Act of Defiance join us on this jaunt so prepare yourself for a righteous beating. Let the headbanging begin in April!”



Prior to the tour, the band will play a hometown record-release party at Jamesburg Elks Lounge 2180 in Jamesburg, New Jersey, on February 22nd, the same day that The Wings of War arrives.

Overkill recently unveiled the second single from The Wings of War. Check out the lyric video for “Head of a Pin”, followed by the complete list of tour dates below. You can get tickets here.

Overkill 2019 US Tour Dates:

02/22 – Jamesburg, NJ @ Jamesburg Elks Lounge 2180 *

04/25 – Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage/ Rams Head #

04/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of the Living Arts #

04/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater #

04/28 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues #

04/29 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom #

04/30 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrews Hall #

05/01 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection #

05/02 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues #

05/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater #

05/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave #

05/05 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall #

05/06 – Nashville, TN @ The Cannery Ballroom #

05/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts #

05/09 – Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall #

05/10 – New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater ^

05/11 – Boston, MA @ Paradise #

* = Record release party with Headmotor and Alex Kayne

# = with Death Angel and Act of Defiance

^ = with Life of Agony, Death Angel, and Act of Defiance