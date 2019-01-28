Ozzy Osbourne postpones first four shows of European tour with Judas Priest due to flu

Ozzy Osbourne was set to kick off the European leg of his “No More Tours 2” trek with Judas Priest this Wednesday, January 30th, in Dublin, Ireland, but the Prince of Darkness is battling a “very bad case of flu,” forcing the postponement of the first four shows on the tour.

Last week, Osbourne revealed that he burst a blood vessel in his eye, saying it happened because he “coughed so hard”. It can now be assumed that his intense coughing likely was one of the symptoms of his flu.



The news of the postponements was revealed by Judas Priest, who are providing support on the trek, with the band stating on its website, “It is with great regret we have to announce that the first four UK shows on the Ozzy Osbourne/Judas Priest tour have been postponed due to Ozzy having a very bad case of flu — therefore Dublin, Nottingham, Manchester and Newcastle will be rescheduled at a later date — details to follow once finalized — we are very sorry that this has happened and to disappoint so many fans — we wish Ozzy well and look forward to the Glasgow, Birmingham and London shows together — and to the rescheduled ones in the future.”

As a result of the postponements, the tour will now kick off February 7th in Glasgow, Scotland. Osbourne has nearly three months off in between the end of the European tour and his North American summer tour with Megadeth, so there is a nice time window for him to reschedule the affected shows. However, Judas Priest kick off a tour of Australia and New Zealand six days after the final show on the European trek.

[See Also: Ozzy Osbourne Shines Bright on Damp Night at Jones Beach]

Back in the fall, Ozzy had to cancel a handful of North American shows after contracting a serious staph infection in his hand. Those shows will be made up as part of the aforementioned upcoming summer leg of his tour. You can get tickets to the upcoming dates here.

Ozzy Osbourne 2019 Tour Dates:

01/30 – Dublin, IE @ 3arena * (Postponed)

02/01 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena * (Postponed)

02/03 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena * (Postponed)

02/05 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena * (Postponed)

02/07 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro *

02/09 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena *

02/11 – London, UK @ O2 Arena *

02/13 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle *

02/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle *

02/17 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena *

02/19 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena *

02/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 *

02/24 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena *

02/27 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion *

03/01 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena *

03/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi *

05/29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena #

05/31 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center #

06/02 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #

06/04 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #

06/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center #

06/08 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium #

06/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #

06/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion #

06/15 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion #

06/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre #

06/20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre #

06/22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena #

06/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

06/28 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center #

06/30 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena #

07/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest #

07/06 – St. Paul MN @ Xcel Energy Center #

07/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place #

07/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

07/13 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome #

07/16 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center #

07/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center #

07/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena #

07/23 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre #

07/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion #

07/27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #

07/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

* = with Judas Priest

# = with Megadeth