Ozzy Osbourne postpones entire European tour with Judas Priest

One day after it was revealed that the first four dates of Ozzy Osbourne’s European tour with Judas Priest would be rescheduled, it has now been announced that the entire tour of the UK and Europe has been postponed. Unfortunately, Ozzy is battling a severe upper respiratory infection, adding to a rough few months of health issues.

Osbourne’s publicist stated, “Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to postpone the entire UK and European leg of his ‘No More Tours 2′ tour on doctors’ orders. This follows yesterday’s (January 28) announcement that Osbourne was postponing the first four dates of the tour because of the flu. After seeing his physician again, Osbourne has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor feels could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout Europe in harsh winter conditions.”



Ozzy himself added, “I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour. It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s–t. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis. I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”

The trek was slated to begin tomorrow night (January 30th) in Dublin, Ireland. As Ozzy stated, look for new European dates to start in September. In the meantime, he’ll have a little over a month to rest up before the next tour leg, which hits Australia, New Zealand, and Japan beginning March 9th.

He’ll then have a couple of months off before he embarks on the next North American leg of his tour, which features Megadeth as support. Those dates kick off in late May (see below).

Here’s hoping Ozzy gets better soon, When we saw him this past summer at Jones Beach in New York, he and his band delivered a stellar set.

Ozzy Osbourne 2019 Tour Dates:

01/30 – Dublin, IE @ 3arena *

02/01 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena *

02/03 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena *

02/05 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena *

02/07 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro *

02/09 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena *

02/11 – London, UK @ O2 Arena *

02/13 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle *

02/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle *

02/17 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena *

02/19 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena *

02/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 *

02/24 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena *

02/27 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion *

03/01 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena *

03/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi *

03/09 – Sydney, AU @ Download Festival *

03/11 – Melbourne, AU @ Download Festival *

03/13 – Christchurch, NZ @ Horncastle Arena *

03/16 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena *

03/21 – Tokyo, JP @ Download Festival — Makuhari Messe

05/25 – Pryor, OK @Rocklahoma

05/29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena #

05/31 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center #

06/02 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #

06/04 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #

06/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center #

06/08 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium #

06/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #

06/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion #

06/15 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion #

06/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre #

06/20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre #

06/22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena #

06/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

06/28 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center #

06/30 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena #

07/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest #

07/06 – St. Paul MN @ Xcel Energy Center #

07/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place #

07/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

07/13 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome #

07/16 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center #

07/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center #

07/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena #

07/23 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre #

07/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion #

07/27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #

07/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

* = with Judas Priest

# = with Megadeth