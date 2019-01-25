Ozzy Osbourne “coughed so hard” that he ruptured a blood vessel in his eye

It’s been a rough few months for Ozzy Osbourne, as far as his health is concerned. Back in the fall, he had to postpone a number of shows because of a nasty staph infection in his hand, and now the Prince of Darkness has ruptured a blood vessel in his eye, thanks to intense coughing!

Osbourne, who most recently headlined Ozzfest New Year’s Eve at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., posted a photo on his Twitter account, showing his blood-filled eye, with the caption, “Coughed so hard I burst a blood vessel in my eye.”



Hmmmm… wonder if Ozzy was trying to bite the head off the plush toy bat he recently hawked online?

Coughed so hard I burst a blood vessel in my eye pic.twitter.com/EPuDnN8Mpa — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 24, 2019

Back in October, Ozzy had to postpone the last handful of shows on the fall leg of his No More Tours 2 trek, after he contracted a staph infection in his hand. It turns out that it may have been a manicure, of all things, that led to the ailment. The shows will be made up as part of the upcoming North American summer leg of his trek, which will feature support from Megadeth.

Hopefully, Ozzy’s eye will heal in time for the European leg of his tour, which kicks off on January 30th in Dublin, Ireland, and boasts support from fellow metal legends Judas Priest. See Ozzy’s full itinerary here.