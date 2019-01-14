Panda Bear shares new single “Token”: Stream

Panda Bear, photo by Fernanda Pereira

Animal Collective’s Panda Bear is set to return in just under a month with his new solo album, Buoys. Due out February 8th via Domino, the record follows 2015’s Panda Bear Meets the Grim Reaper LP and last year’s A Day With the Homies EP. Buoys was first previewed with the track “Dolphin”, and now the experimental artist aka Noah Lennox has delivered another taste with “Token”.

(Read: 10 Most Anticipated Indie Rock Albums of 2019)



The new song is a soft wonder, playful plucks and slow squeals punctuating a constantly cascading synthetic strum. “Token” comes to us via a video directed by and starring experimental producer/artists Dean Blunt. According to the clip’s prologue, Blunt had a number of ideas regarding the video’s direction, from a Toy Story ode to a Western. In the process of breaking the story, however, he apparently broke his mind, resulting in a video that finds Dean simply searching for a way to smile again while at an amusement park.

Watch the “Token” video below.

Panda Bear has also expanded his 2019 tour dates with new UK and EU stops. Find his complete itinerary below, and snag tickets now.

Meanwhile, this year marks the 10th anniversary of Animal Collective’s seminal album, Merriweather Post Pavilion, and the band recently unearthed an ambient version of “My Girls”.

Panda Bear 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

02/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

02/12 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

02/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works

02/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works

02/16 – Chicago, IL @ The Art Institute of Chicago (Midwinter 2019)

02/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

02/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

02/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

04/19 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

04/20 – Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaique

04/21 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus

04/23 – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique

04/24 – Lisbon, PT @ Culturgest Lisbon

04/25 – Madrid, ES @ Conde Duque