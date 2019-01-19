Panorama Festival will not return in 2019

Panorama Music Festival, photo by Killian Young

Those planning to attend Panorama in 2019 will want to rethink their summer.

According to AEG (via Billboard), the three-day festival is going on hiatus this year with plans to leave Randall’s Island Park for a permanent home in Queens, specifically Flushing Meadows Corona Park.



Here’s the company’s full statement:

“Panorama will be taking a hiatus in 2019 while we continue discussions with NYC Parks to bring the festival to Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, where it was originally envisioned.

We had a fantastic experience with Paul Simon this past September at Flushing Meadows and look forward to returning in the future.

We were disappointed in NYC Parks denial of our permit application despite the long term benefits this event would deliver to the community and the park.

While we have enjoyed our time on Randall’s Island and its great facilities, we feel that we have achieved all that we can at this site. We look forward to continued conversations with City Parks to explore making the Flushing Meadows site a reality. Until then, we thank the fans and artists who supported the event for the last 3 years of fantastic performances.”

Launched in 2016, the festival has since suffered some major setbacks. In 2017, a stage floor collapsed, forcing several artists to cancel their set, and just last year, the first day’s festivities were canceled due to weather issues.

