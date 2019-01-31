Eddie Vedder uses Pearl Jam’s VMA award as a doorstop

Eddie Vedder isn’t just a better man, he’s a practical man, too.

In a recent interview with WAAF 107.3, Pop Evil singer Leigh Kakaty shared his recent experience visiting the Pearl Jam frontman’s house. It was there that he noticed a familiar looking award wedged alongside a door, but we’ll let him tell the story.



“Adam Kaspar, our producer who was Eddie’s and Pearl Jam’s producer, he’s like ‘Yeah, I gotta call Eddie, man. Bring you over to his house. We gotta just hang and you guys are pretty similar,'” Kakaty explained. “And I remember being like, ‘Yeah, you should do that. That’s cool. Really, what?’

“I’ll tell you one story that’s my favorite because I try to be respectful,” he continued, “but I looked at him and said, ‘I want to see your swag room.’ He goes, ‘What do you mean?’ ‘I’m talking about you Pearl Jam platinum, 50 bazillion sold, blah, blah blah.’

“He laughs at me and kind of ignores me,” he continued. “So, we go walk in. He shows me the indoor basketball court that he’s got — in the center of the court is The Who logo — and we start walking up these stairs… and I’m like, ‘Stoooop, is that an MTV Moonman?’ And it’s broken to pieces and he’s got it as a doorstop. And so he looks at me and says, ‘Ahh. Obviously, you know what I think of MTV.'”

The award is likely one of the four Pearl Jam took home for “Jeremy” at the 1993 Video Music Awards, where they won Video of the Year, Best Group Video, Best Metal/Hard Rock Video, and Best Direction.

Kakaty went on to detail the rest of his trip, and if you couldn’t gather from the aforementioned Who court, Vedder clearly lives in a wonderland of sorts, complete with secret doors.

“We go to [one of] his bedroom[s],” Kakaty continued. “There’s a huge Brian Urlacher jersey and this Shaquille O’Neal circular bed, and then we go in this huge closet area, and he says, ‘Pull this book.’ Boom! This hidden doorway pops up. I’m talking about closet-sized space, and there’s the Pearl Jam platinum in a hidden compartment.”

Kakaty said the compartment actually doubles as a secret passageway down to Vedder’s garage, which the frontman uses to “dodge the crazies.” Elsewhere in the conversation, Kakaty digressed on how Vedder owns multiple properties near him to not only isolate himself but also store some other prized memorabilia, specifically his incredible collection of Chicago Bulls merchandise.

