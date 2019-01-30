Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Perfume Genius and Empress Of reimagine the latter’s “When I’m With Him”: Stream

The pair collaborate on a new version of the Us track

by
on January 30, 2019, 10:04am
0 comments
perfume genius empress of when i'm with him jim-e stack cover rework
Perfume Genius and Empress Of, photo by Quinn Wilson

Last fall, Lorely Rodriguez dropped her sophomore album as Empress OfUs. The collection of gorgeous alt-R&B tracks took varying looks at relationships, including a distorted one on lead single “When I’m With Him”. Now, she’s teamed with Perfume Genius for a new reimagining of the track.

Technically billed as a cover by Perfume Genius, it’s really more of a collaboration alongside Empress Of, who sings backup vocals, and the original’s co-producer, Jim-E Stack. In Rodriguez’s hands, the song is a bilingual, midtempo spiral in which she wrestles with being trapped in a romance that is overshadowing her own identity. For his take, Perfume Genius’ Mike Hadreas translates some of the Spanish and slows down the emotional thrust. Here, “When I’m With Him” is a fragile, powerful rumination on an empty love that highlights the sad nature of such a situation.

Captivating in a completely different way than the Us version, this new take on “When I’m With Her” is a perfect demonstration of two artists fusing their vision together for a result that transcends either of them. Take a listen below.

Perfume Genius’ last album was 2017’s No Shape. In addition to releasing her own album, last year saw Empress Of appear on efforts from Dirty Projectors, Khalid, and .

image

Tour Update: Deep Purple &

image

Tour Update: Underoath Is Back

image

X Japan Makes Epic Debut

image

Tour Update: Goo Goo Dolls

image

Tour Update: Wolf Alice Brings

image

Tour Update: Rod Stewart &

image

Tour Update: Paramore Announces After

image

Fleet Foxes Perform “Crack-Up” with

image

Midwestern rockers are putting basement

image

Arctic Monkeys’ Top 5 Songs

image

Foo Fighters’ Top Songs

image

Jack White’s Gnarliest Riffs

image

5 Things You Didn't Know

image

Arcade Fire’s Best Songs

image

Are You Afraid of the

image

Bjork’s Top 5 Songs

image

Interview: Vance Joy From Austin

image

Top Movies of 1987

image

Food References in Drake’s Music

image

Adele’s History of Swearing

image

Daniel Day Lewis’ Top 5

image

David Byrne’s Top 5 Songs

image

Eminem’s Highest Charting Songs

image

Lady Gaga’s Memorable Awards Show

image

Migos’ Top Songs

image

Does This Video Show Morrissey

image

Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” Annotated Video

image

Pearl Jam’s “Jeremy” Annotated Video

image

Josh Homme’s Funniest Moments

image

R.E.M.’s “It’s the End of

image

5 Songs You Didn’t Know

image

Top 5 Star Wars Characters

image

The Star Wars Universe Truly

image

St. Vincent’s Top Songs

image

Taylor Swift’s Top 5 Songs

image

The National’s Best Cover Songs

image

The National’s Best Cover Songs

image

U2’s Top 5 Selling Songs

image

Weezer’s “Buddy Holly” Annotated Video

image

White Mystery: Sole Kitchen

image

Did Radon Poisoning Make The

image

Stephen King’s Top Horror Movie

image

Quentin Tarantino’s 5 Best Kills

image

Interview: Portugal. the Man From

image

Oasis’ Top 5 Songs

image

Jimmy Eat World Fan Q&A

image

Neil Young’s Top 5 Songs

image

The Strokes’ Top 5 Songs

image

Metallica’s Top 5 Songs

image

MGMT’s Top 5 Songs

image

Janelle Monae’s Top 5 Songs

image

Tool’s Top 5 Music Videos

image

Childish Gambino’s Top 5 Songs

image

Tour Update: U2 Kicks Off

image

Tour Update: Phil Collins Announces

image

Tour Update: Nine Inch Nails

image

Tour Update: Fleetwood Mac Announces

image

Tour Update: Christina Aguilera Announces

image

The Come Up: Closed Sessions

image

Pulp Fiction Briefcase Fan Theory

image

Sole Kitchen: Caroline Rose

image

Jack White Plays at D.C.

image

Fan Theories: Was The Truman

image

XXXTentacion's Biggest Songs

image

Bruce Springsteen Re-Opens Asbury Lanes

image

Tour Update: Nicki Minaj &

image

Tour Update: Gorillaz Announce 'The

image

Tour Update: Florence + The

image

Tour Update: Welshly Arms Tells

image

Tour Update: Cold War Kids

image

Nine Inch Nails' Top 5

image

Florence and the Machine's Top

image

Nas' Top 5 Songs

image

Metallica's Top 5 Songs

image

Gorillaz's Top 5 Videos

image

Courtney Barnett's Top Lyrics

image

Ariana Grande's Top 5 Songs

image

Nicki Minaj's Top 5 Verses

image

Prince's Top 5 Music Videos

image

Paul McCartney's Top 5 Non

image

Interpol's Top 5 Music Videos

image

Todd Rundgren's Utopia Reflects On

image

Game of Thrones Tour Sizzle

image

Wiz Khalifa & Rae Sremmurd’s

image

TWENTY ØNE PILØTS Announce New

image

Avenged Sevenfold and Prophets of

image

Lady Gaga - A Star

image

Shania Twain Tour Sizzle

image

Bohemian Rhapsody Movie Trailer

image

Milwaukee rapper Armstrong Ransome

image

Fan Theories: What If The

image

Weezer and Pixies Tour Reel

image

Smashing Pumpkins House Party

image

G-Eazy 2018 Tour Sizzle Reel

image

Ms. Lauryn Hill Tour Sizzle

image

JAY-Z and Beyonce Tour Reel

image

The Dark Knight Fan Theory

image

The Come Up: The Music

image

Behemoth's Top 5 Songs

image

Alice in Chains' Top 5

image

David Bowie's Top 5 Songs

image

Travis Scott's Top 5 Videos

image

Prince's Top 5 Videos

image

Greta Van Fleet's Top 5

image

Phil Collins' Top 5 Songs

image

Mitski's Top 5 Songs

image

Blood Orange's Top 5 Songs

image

Paul Simon's Top 5 Songs

image

Game of Thrones Live Experience

image

The Smashing Pumpkins Live at

image

Weezer and Pixies Reflect on

image

Atlanta’s tiLLie's Vans Share The

image

Girl Friday, Vans, Indie

image

That 70’s Show Fan Theory

image

Insecure Alex - Vans

image

Port Juvee - Vans

image

Black Dave - Vans

image

U2 in Europe - The

image

Donald Glover - This is

image

The Smashing Pumpkins Releases Shiny

image

Taylor Swift Wrote 'Babe' For

image

J Cole - KOD Tour

image

Travis Scott Announces Details for

image

Nick Cannon Goes On 'Wild

image

Bambi - Vans

image

Willsteezalot - Vans

image

Alfred Banks - Vans

image

Big Lebowski Fan Theory

image

Pulp Fiction Fan Theory

image

Ferris Bueller Fan Theory

image

Moonrise Kingdom Fan Theory

image

Black Dave - Official Video

image

Coheed and Cambria's Top 5

image

KISS celebrate Halloween with a

image

Backstreet Boys - DNA World

image

Metric Tour Sizzle

image

Stars Performs With A Full

image

Blade Made Comic Book Movies

image

Top 50 Songs of 2018

image

Dead and Company Tour Promo

image

Queen with Adam Lambert Tour

image

Ozzfest Promo Video: Ozzy Interview

image

Hootie and the Blowfish Tour

image

Tour Preview: Guns N Roses

image

Tour Preview: Thom Yorke and

image

Atreyu In Our Wake Promo

image

Cher Tour Promo

image

Tour Preview: Bring Me the

image

Ozzfest NYE Promo

image

Imagine Dragons Origins Tour Doc

image

Tour Stop: Shania Twain, The

image

Favorite Setlist.fm Music Moments in

image

Lukas Graham Reveals "The Margin

image

Tour Stop: Disturbed, Kane Brown,

image

Tour Stop: The 1975, A$AP

image

Tour Stop: Cher, The Revivalists,

image

Disturbed Talk Chester Bennington's Legacy

image

How Jimi Hendrix’s “All Along

image

Sole Kitchen - Tiny Moving

image

The Evolution of Seth Rogen

Previous Story
Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson to helm new documentary on The Beatles’ Let It Be
No comments