Phish announce summer arena tour

Trey Anastasio will embark on a tour with his new band, Ghosts of the Forest, this spring, but fear not Phish fans: Anastasio will also spend the summer with the band that made him famous on a newly announced summer trek.
The jam legends have announced a number of their standard multi-night arena shows in cities like St. Louis, Columbia, Camden, and Boston, where they’ll play two gigs at Fenway Park. The jam band will also play three sets at this year’s Bonnaroo, with one sure-to-be legendary late-night set on Friday and a double headlining performance to close out the festival on Sunday.
(Read: Phish’s 10 Wildest New Year’s Eve Spectacles)
A ticket request period is currently underway here and will end on Monday, January 21st. Tickets go on sale to the public on January 25th via the Ticketmaster Verified Fan system.
See the band’s full list of dates below.
Phish 2019 Tour Dates:
06/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
06/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
06/14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
06/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
06/18 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/22 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/23 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/25 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
06/26 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
06/28 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
06/29 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
06/30 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
07/02 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/03 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/05 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
07/06 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
07/09 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/12 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/13 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/14 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
08/30 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
08/31 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
09/01 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park