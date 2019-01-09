Phish announce summer arena tour

Phish, photo by Wesley Hodges

Trey Anastasio will embark on a tour with his new band, Ghosts of the Forest, this spring, but fear not Phish fans: Anastasio will also spend the summer with the band that made him famous on a newly announced summer trek.

The jam legends have announced a number of their standard multi-night arena shows in cities like St. Louis, Columbia, Camden, and Boston, where they’ll play two gigs at Fenway Park. The jam band will also play three sets at this year’s Bonnaroo, with one sure-to-be legendary late-night set on Friday and a double headlining performance to close out the festival on Sunday.



(Read: Phish’s 10 Wildest New Year’s Eve Spectacles)

A ticket request period is currently underway here and will end on Monday, January 21st. Tickets go on sale to the public on January 25th via the Ticketmaster Verified Fan system.

See the band’s full list of dates below.

Phish 2019 Tour Dates:

06/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

06/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

06/14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/18 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/22 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/23 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/25 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

06/26 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

06/28 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

06/29 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

06/30 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

07/02 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/03 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/05 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

07/06 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

07/09 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/12 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/13 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/14 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

08/30 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

08/31 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

09/01 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park