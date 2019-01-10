Phoenix apologize for working with R. Kelly

Phoenix and R. Kelly at Coachella 2013, photo by Denis O’Regan

After years of disturbing sexual misconduct allegations, artists are finally speaking out against R. Kelly in the wake of Lifetime’s explosive docu-series Surviving R. Kelly. Last night saw Lady Gaga step forward to apologize for working with the disgraced R&B singer, with the pop star and recent Golden Globe winner vowing to remove their collaboration “Do What U Want” from all streaming services.

Now, Phoenix have issued their own statement of regret over having ever linked up with Kelly. The French synthpop outfit and the “I Believe I Can Fly” artist joined forces back in 2013 for a remix of Bankrupt! track “Trying to Be Cool”. That same year, the two acts also hit the Coachella stage together, where they performed a mashup of Kelly’s “Ignition (Remix)” and Phoenix’s hit “1901”.



“We are deeply horrified by the stories of abuse surrounding R. Kelly,” Phoenix wrote on Twitter this afternoon. “We regret that we were not both more informed and more discerning when we worked with him previously. We fully support all victims of sexual abuse, and it’s our hope that there will be a path to justice.”

Justice, finally, may be on its ways for Kelly’s alleged survivors, as Georgia authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the singer’s background earlier this week. And the comeuppance may come despite Kelly’s best efforts to quash the backlash sparked by Surviving R. Kelly; on Monday, he launched Surviving Lies, a Facebook account dedicated to “exposing” and discrediting his many accusers. It has since been taken down by Facebook for violating community standards.

Phoenix and Lady Gaga join Chance the Rapper and John Legend, who both condemned Kelly last week. Shark Tank judge Daymond John has gone even further, advising that Kelly “kill himself” in jail.