Phosphorescent performs “C’est La Vie No. 2” on Corden: Watch

Phosphorescent on James Corden

Last fall, Phosphorescent’s Matthew Houck dropped his first album in five years, C’est La Vie, which he supported with a performance of “New Birth in New England” on the Late Late Late Show back in October. On Wednesday night, Houck returned to James Corden’s late-night show, this time to play an especially tender, stripped-back rendition of “C’est La Vie No. 2”.

With Houck commandeering the spotlight, the minimalist, blue-hued performance was captured through dramatic side and low angles. Replay it below.



Recently, Houck covered Radiohead’s “House of Cards”. He talked about his version on an episode of Kyle Meredith With…, which can be revisited below.

