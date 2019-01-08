Pig Destroyer song used in torture scene on TV’s MacGyver

Pig Destroyer, photo by Joey Wharton

Pig Destroyer are one of grindcore’s finest, but apparently their music is not for everyone — just ask the title character on CBS’ TV show MacGyver, as he and his cohort were tortured with the band’s track “The Bug” from the band’s 2012 album, Book Burner.

The music blasts while Angus MacGyver and another character are captured in a fallout shelter, forcing the pair to cover their ears with their hands as they writhe in agony. The metal moment happened on the most recent episode of MacGyver, which aired this past Friday.



The band itself got a kick out of the scene, posting video of the clip, along with the caption, “That’s right you heard ‘The Bug’ by Pig Destroyer on CBS’s Macgyver last night!”

When they’re not torturing fictional characters on TV shows, Pig Destroyer are promoting their latest album, Head Cage, which landed on our list of the Top 25 Metal + Hard Rock Albums of 2018. The band last played a show at the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Los Angeles, but have no 2019 dates scheduled as of yet.