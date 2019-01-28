Plastic Mermaids announce debut album, Suddenly Everyone Explodes, share “Floating in a Vacuum”: Stream

Plastic Mermaids

UK spacey psych rockers Plastic Mermaids unabashedly embrace their genre on their upcoming debut full-length Suddenly Everyone Explodes. Due out May 24th, the effort was recorded and self-produced in the Isle of Wight outfit’s own analog studio.

As a preview, the band has shared the record’s lead single, “Floating in a Vacuum”. Channeling The Flaming Lips, the woozy, otherworldly rocker is full of cinematic, orchestral tones and shiny, superb production. What’s more, there’s a wild story behind the retro-cool video featuring the group wandering around in space and, ultimately, falling to their fate.



As the band explained in a statement,

“The concept for shooting the film came pretty quickly; relating to the song and how it might be to float into space away from earth’s troubles. And then of course there had to be aliens. And the following story board which lead us into shooting the difficult, funny and at times pretty sketchy scenes. The lyrics ‘every time that we fall it hurts even longer’ ran true every time Doug and Jamie came off their skateboards at 20mph. Flaming asteroids being flung into your face protected by a £2 Amazon space helmet. And nitrogen powered streamers being fired at you point blank (not always on purpose). Oh, and when we almost burnt through that street light power cable.”

Check out the clip below.

Pre-orders for Suddenly Everyone Explodes are now live. Find the album art and tracklist below.

Suddenly Everyone Explodes Artwork:

Suddenly Everyone Explodes Tracklist:

01. Glow

02. 1996

03. Floating in a Vacuum

04. 10,000 Violins Playing Inside an Otherwise Empty Head

05. Milk

06. Yoyo

07. I Still Like Kelis

08. Unhappy Tamagotchi

09. Throwing Stones at the Moon

10. Aquarium Acid Trip

11. Ooh

12. Taxonomy

13. Luliuli

Plastic Mermaids also have several UK dates upcoming in March, and their itinerary is ahead.

Plastic Mermaids 2019 Tour Dates:

03/13 – London, UK @ The Lexington

03/13– Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert

03/15 – Portsmouth, UK @ Square Tower

03/16 – Southampton, UK @ Joiners