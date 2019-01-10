POND announce new album, Tasmania, share video for lead single, “Daisy”: Watch

POND, photo by Pooneh Ghana

POND may hail from Perth in Western Australia, but they’ve named their newly announced album after a different Australian state: Tasmania. The “sister album” to 2017’s The Weather is due out March 1st via Interscope Records.

Produced and mixed by the psychedelic rockers alongside Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Tasmania was recorded in Fremantle, Western Australia. A press release describes the new LP as coating “an undercurrent of restless, anxious dread in a sheen of light, apathetic content — both real and parody — rather than wallowing in self-pity, encouraging us to celebrate the fruits of our planet, frolic in the ocean, kick up the dust, roll in the grass and enjoy the feeling of being in love — while we still can.”



Previously released tracks “Burnt Out Star” and “Sixteen Days” are included on the 10-song effort, as is opening number and new single “Daisy”. The track comes via a Jesse Taylor Smith-directed video in which the band takes that “kicking up dust” mentality to heart by enjoying a day in the dusty countryside. The clip was filmed on land owned by the Kulin and Nyoongar Nations, and respect to the Indigenous peoples is paid in the opening card.

Tasmania Artwork:

Tasmania Tracklist:

01. Daisy

02. Sixteen Days

03. Tasmania

04. The Boys Are Killing Me

05. Hand Mouth Dancer

06. Goodnight, P.C.C.

07. Burnt Out Star

08. Selené

09. Shame

10. Doctor’s In

POND are currently set to play a pair of European festivals come summer: Primavera Sound in Barcelona and We Love Green in Paris.